International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Trading Up 4%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.