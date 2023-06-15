Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.50 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $27.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00015529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00034257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,528,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,054,995 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

