inTEST (INTT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN: INTT):
- 6/13/2023 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/8/2023 – inTEST had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $28.00.
- 5/18/2023 – inTEST is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2023 – inTEST had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $26.00.
- 5/5/2023 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
inTEST Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 262,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,754. The company has a market cap of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
