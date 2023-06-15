inTEST (INTT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN: INTT):

6/13/2023 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2023 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2023 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2023 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2023 – inTEST had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $28.00.

5/18/2023 – inTEST is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2023 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – inTEST had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $26.00.

5/5/2023 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

inTEST Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 262,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,754. The company has a market cap of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at inTEST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

