Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 372,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.