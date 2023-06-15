Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt Sells 1,567 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

ISRG traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.27. 1,783,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $330.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

