Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 672,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,521 shares during the last quarter.

