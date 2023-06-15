Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 672,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
