Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

