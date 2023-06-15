Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.17. 2,359,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,894. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

