Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $890,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,793 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.73. 586,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

