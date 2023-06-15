Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.34

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 174175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

