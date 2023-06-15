Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 166,664 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 304% compared to the average volume of 41,252 call options.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,642,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

