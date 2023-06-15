Investors Buy Large Volume of CrowdStrike Call Options (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 52,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the typical volume of 43,230 call options.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86, a PEG ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

