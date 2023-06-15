Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 235% compared to the typical volume of 1,912 call options.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CommScope by 122.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,051,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 88.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 531,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 4,759,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.87. CommScope has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.