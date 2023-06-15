Investors Purchase High Volume of Deere & Company Call Options (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 18,975 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,760 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.47 on Thursday, hitting $406.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,015. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

