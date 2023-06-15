Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 11,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.48 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

