Investors Purchase High Volume of VanEck Oil Services ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,140 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average daily volume of 7,124 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.41. 207,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,654. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.