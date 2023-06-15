Investors Purchase Large Volume of Frontline Call Options (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average volume of 2,641 call options.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 147.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $46,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

