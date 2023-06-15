IQVIA Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQV opened at $212.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IQVIA by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

