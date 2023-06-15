iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after acquiring an additional 319,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,762,000.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 154,828 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

