iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.96

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 494695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $584,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

