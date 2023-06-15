iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,349 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.72. 203,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,113. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.