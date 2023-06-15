iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IBTI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,560. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

