iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,622 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:INDA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

