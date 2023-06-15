iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Trimmed by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVE opened at $158.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

