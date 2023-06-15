iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.29. 73,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

