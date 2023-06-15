Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Down 6%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.56. 34,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 84,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The stock has a market cap of C$301.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

