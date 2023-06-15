Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
