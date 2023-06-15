Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get Iteris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iteris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iteris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.