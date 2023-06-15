Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.57 and traded as high as C$11.64. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.57, with a volume of 1,854,921 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IVN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 10.37.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5116496 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.