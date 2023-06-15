J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDWPY remained flat at $45.25 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

