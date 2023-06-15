Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.14-2.50 EPS.

Jabil Stock Up 4.6 %

JBL traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 677,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,527. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $104.70.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Jabil

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Jabil by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.