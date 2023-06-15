Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Trading Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $104.60 and last traded at $104.38. 644,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,184,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.69.

The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

