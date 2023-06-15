JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Shares Down 3.7%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

