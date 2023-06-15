Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.44

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 53902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

