Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.44

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 53902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Japan Tobacco Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.