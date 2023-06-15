Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $200.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $124.57 and a one year high of $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

