JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCSE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 24,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

