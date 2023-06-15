Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 52,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 784,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Up 48.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

