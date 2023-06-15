JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.82

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

JFE Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

