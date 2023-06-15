JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $819,300.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,258,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,238,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.
JFrog Price Performance
NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 313,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,079. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
