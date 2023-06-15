John S. Moody Sells 7,200 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FCPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 556,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

