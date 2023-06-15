John S. Moody Sells 7,200 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
FCPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 556,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.93.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
