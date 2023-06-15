John Seaman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) Stock

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) Director John Seaman bought 100,000 shares of Wolfden Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. Wolfden Resources Co. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

