Jonathan Shellabear Purchases 100,000 Shares of NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Shellabear bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($34,459.46).

Jonathan Shellabear also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NICO Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jonathan Shellabear acquired 200,000 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$94,600.00 ($63,918.92).

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 23.94.

About NICO Resources

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICO Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICO Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.