JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Douglas B. Petno Sells 4,930 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 144,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,274. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $3,646,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.