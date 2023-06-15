JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($15.39) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.26) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.70).

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 822.60 ($10.29) on Thursday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 726.40 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 828.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 878.38. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,570.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pearson

About Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,675.48). In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.53), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($621,842.34). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,675.48). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

