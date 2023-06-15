JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.22 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.40 ($1.18). 398,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 419,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.19).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.03 million, a P/E ratio of -238.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 20.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,025.64%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

