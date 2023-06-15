JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

JTC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 820 ($10.26) to GBX 760 ($9.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.01) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.76) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday.

JTC Price Performance

Shares of JTC stock traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 765.50 ($9.58). 230,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,809. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,180.22 and a beta of 0.45. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 563 ($7.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 860 ($10.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 744.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

