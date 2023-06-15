K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.63

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 311784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

K92 Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.87.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.2818663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

