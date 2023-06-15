Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

