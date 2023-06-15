Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 512.94% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

Kaspien Trading Up 42.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The company was founded by Robert J. Higgins in 1972 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

