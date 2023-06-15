Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.36 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002951 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $422.15 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00044887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 572,842,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,910,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

