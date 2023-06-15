KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,885,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,954,000 after buying an additional 564,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,313 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 35,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,430. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

